Wind, rain and a warm-up heading into Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’ll feel like spring for Northeast Ohioans in the coming days – wind, rain and a warm-up are heading into our area.

But first, on Tuesday we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s.

We’re flirting with spring temps midweek. 50s showing up!

We’re watching a strong winter storm system which will impact much of the middle of the US with moderate rain, sleet, and accumulating snow. This system will impact a large portion of the central US/Ohio Valley. Stay tuned!

Snowfall behind this BIG rain event Thursday will be light for the most part: 1-3" tops. Higher amounts in NW Ohio. System moves fast @fox8news pic.twitter.com/yONT80aUjn — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) February 15, 2022

Here is your FOX 8 Day forecast: