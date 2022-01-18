Here’s a look at how much snow fell and what lies ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Much of Northeast Ohio is still digging its way out of up to two feet of snow that fell in some areas during Sunday and Monday’s winter storm.

Will snow removal crews and homeowners catch a break in this winter weather giving them time to clean up the frozen mess? Meteorologist Scott Sabol has the latest on what lies ahead.

MLK Ohio snowstorm recap – Chapter 2 of 3 – Meteorology behind the forecast/warnings and advisories https://t.co/ncBAAbwIes pic.twitter.com/VAK8smz4qi — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) January 18, 2022

The widespread “synoptic” snow ended at lunchtime on Monday. Northeast Ohio received on average anywhere between 12″-24″. Here is a snowfall plot (as of 10 p.m. Monday):

Here’s a partial list of snowfall totals:

Northeast Ohioans will get a break from the snow on Tuesday but a wintry mix is possible Wednesday followed by bitter cold to end the week.

We’re back to average temps in the lower 30s on Tuesday before mostly cloudy, but drier skies for the afternoon. Temperatures warm to near 40 on Wednesday with a scattered rain/snow mix (no accumulation) as a strong cold front comes through.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: