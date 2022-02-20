Ohio missing out on polar plunge, but winter storm could move in later this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A so-called “polar plunge” is coming for much of the United States this week, but Ohio is thankfully missing out on temperatures dipping way below normal.

As the futurecast graphic below shows, Northeast Ohio starts out the week with temps above normal (highs in the 50s) and then rolls into the usual (highs just around freezing).

But FOX 8 meteorologist A.J. Colby says that doesn’t mean Northeast Ohio shouldn’t expect more winter weather on the way this week.

“There is potential that late Thursday and Friday, Ohio will be in the crosshairs of a winter storm that could bring another icy mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow,” Colby explains.

Colby says the weather system could occur due to the interaction between the polar and arctic air masses. Add in the Gulf of Mexico moisture and storms are possible.

See the cold air from Canada headed southward in the graphic below:

Take a look at the the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast for Northeast Ohio below: