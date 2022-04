CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers and storms are developing as a cold front moves across the area.

The highest risk of storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull Counties until 3:45 p.m. These areas could experience 60 mph wind gusts and 3/4 inch hail.

Temperatures dip below average in the week ahead. 50s common. 40s Wednesday with a few lake driven flurries east.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: