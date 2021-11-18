The snow is here — How much you can expect overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re one alarm clock away from the weekend!

Lake effect snow commenced around dinner time tonight.

Accumulating snow in the primary snow belt is anticipated through Friday morning.

Bullseye in the primary snowbelt where general amounts of 2-4″ with local amounts of 5″+ are possible where bands persist through mid Friday morning.

The band drifts southward after 2 a.m. and the secondary snowbelt will then get a couple inches.

Those near the lakeshore will receive less than 1″. Parts of western Cuyahoga and northeastern Lorain could get a coating to 2″.