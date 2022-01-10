Lake effect snow, frigid wind chills continue into Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lake effect snow showers will occupy the rest of the evening in the primary and secondary snow belts.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 4 a.m.

One of the six lake effect snow factors we are watching is the lack of moisture from the west. This could temper snow amounts later in spots.

Single-digit to below zero wind chills are likely Monday evening, first thing in Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Monday evening is bringing gusty winds up to 35 mph. Winds drop to just a little breezy overnight but then breezy again for Tuesday. Winds will switch to out of the south Tuesday, allowing us to warm by mid-week.

Lake effect snow will be ongoing through early Tuesday. As drier air works into the system, accumulation should be light. Expect anywhere from a dusting to an inch in the secondary snowbelt to 1 to 3 inches in the snowbelt.

Brief periods of seasonable temperatures (upper 30s) return in the middle to end of the week. Overall, there will be more frequent periods of cold.