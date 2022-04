CLEVELAND (WJW) — A frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for many areas of Northeast Ohio.

We’ll see highs in the low 50s Tuesday with party sunny skies.

Some areas in our eastern viewing area could see light accumulations of snow on Wednesday.

Temperatures dip below average in the week ahead. It’s possible another frost advisory could be issued overnight Wednesday into Thursday as well.

