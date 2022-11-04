CLEVELAND (WJW) – Breezy but mild this evening. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds tonight with temperatures in the 60s by most of the evening and 50s but gusty winds overnight.

Our next system moves in this weekend bringing rain late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday morning. So a lot of “dry time” to enjoy this weekend.

Rain generally less than a quarter of an inch for most. WE NEED IT! Higher amounts closer to the Ohio/PA line.

Abnormally dry conditions continue to spread across the area. Here’s the last Drought Monitor:

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.