Watch live: Snow and ice lead to traffic crashes, reduced speed limits

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow and ice heading into parts of Northeast Ohio is causing issues on the roadways.

1:23 p.m.

Watch the ODOT camera up at I-90 at SR-11 in the video player above.

12:34 p.m.

The right lane is blocked on I-280 South at SR-2 to SR-51/Curtice Rd/Woodville Rd, due to a crash.

12:33 p.m.

Expect lane closures on I-80/I-90 West beyond SR-2 to SR-109, due to a crash.

12:20 p.m.

Lanes on I-90 East are reopened

12:10 p.m.:

I-90/SR-2 East is closed at SR-175/E 260th St because of a crash. Reports say the roads are icy.

The speed limit has been reduced on the I-90 Lake Effect Corridor, according to a tweet from ODOT.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashtabula Inland, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake Counties. A total of 3″ to 5″ are expected to fall from 1 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph and wind chills will dip down into single-digits or even below zero.