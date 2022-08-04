CLEVELAND (WJW) — Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along a slow moving front. Expect 50-70 percent of the area to receive additional rain/thunder in the afternoon and evening.

Coverage will be slightly lower Friday (40-50 percent) with Saturday being the lowest (20 percent).

Biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall (1-2″)

Few strong storms (high winds: 50 mph)

This unsettled pattern will continue into Friday as a front stalls with another system over the weekend.

Here’s how the front will impact the area over the next 48 hours:

A relief from the heat is expected midweek next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: