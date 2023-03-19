CLEVELAND (WJW) — Road conditions in Northeast Ohio are dangerous as lake effect snow blankets the area.

A winter weather advisory and lake effect snow warning remain until 2 p.m., but snow will start to move out of the area mid-morning.

Take a look at FOX 8 weather maps and radar.

10:40 a.m. All lanes are blocked on SR-700 South at Tavern Road. All lanes are closed on SR-700 North at Main Market Road because of debris on the roadway after a crash.

Sunday is the last day of winter 2023.

Last day of winter and now it wants to show up! 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🤷‍♂️ #ohwx #clewx pic.twitter.com/1PYzexUqQY — Dontaé Jones (@DJonesFox8) March 19, 2023

10:25 a.m. The left lane was blocked on I-90/SR-2 East beyond SR-611/Sheffield/Avon after a crash. A FOX 8 photographer was at the scene.

10 a.m. Lanes are reopened on I-480 East beyond Broadway Avenue.

9:25 a.m.

I-90 at Bishop Road westbound was closed after a crash but as since has been re-opened as of 9:25 a.m., according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The 2 right lanes were blocked on I-480 East beyond Broadway Avenue after a crash.

Speeds are reduced on I-90 in Lake County. Here’s a look at road conditions in the area:

8 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says over 125 trucks remain on the roads in Northeast Ohio Sunday morning, including 20 plows in Ashtabula County where roads were seen covered in snow just after 8 a.m.

“Please use caution while driving in the snow belt as conditions are still variable as seen by the pictures from our trucks,” an ODOT tweet says. “Slow down and give plow trucks room to work!”

Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon after lake effect snow clears out of the area.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.