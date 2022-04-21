CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds gradually breaking to reveal clearer sky and some sunshine into the evening. Winds are gradually subsiding to just breezy as opposed to gusty. Temperatures are in the 60s early then will fall through the 50s late.

The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon/evening. Most showers should be scattered along the lakeshore and a rumble of thunder is possible too.

Temperatures will trend warmer for the end of the week per our long-range outlook issued on April 5. By the weekend, we’re looking for 80s!

The warmup is short-lived as temperatures will cool down next week after a good chance for rain/storms Monday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: