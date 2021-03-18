Strong winds, heavy rain, and a temperature nosedive into the 20s

Weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Wind Advisory until Friday morning as a widespread springlike rain event pushes through.

All of us will experience steady and at times heavy rain throughout the day.

Here’s how it’s going to happen:

  • Higher coverage of rain will affect us late Thursday afternoon.
  • The heaviest period of rain will be between 7 am and 2 pm
  • The rain will slowly end this evening
  • A light spotty mix may kick up before the weather system moves out
  • The Wind Advisory is through 4 a.m. Friday for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, and Sandusky counties
  • These areas will see northeast winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
  • Waves could kick up on Lake Erie 12-15 feet
  • Temperatures Friday morning will be in the 20s

  • Rainfall amounts will exceed 1/2-1″ for many neighborhoods. 
  • 1/4-1/2″ amounts further northeast into Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.
  • High winds late tonight across western areas. High winds (gusts to 40-50) shift east throughout the day Thursday.

Spring officially arrives this Saturday!

