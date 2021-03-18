Strong winds, heavy rain, and a temperature nosedive into the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Wind Advisory until Friday morning as a widespread springlike rain event pushes through.

When will the winds get stronger today? Late AM/afternoon. Winds get stronger west to east (gust to 50 mph) pic.twitter.com/VJ97rR1PB0 — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) March 18, 2021

All of us will experience steady and at times heavy rain throughout the day.

Rain and gusty winds are expected today which will make for quite a miserable Thursday. The highest wind gusts will be found along the lakeshore and generally west of I-71. Not to fear though, warm and sunny weather is on the way this weekend and into next week! #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/gnrwq9VNnx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 18, 2021

Track live radar here

Here’s how it’s going to happen:

Higher coverage of rain will affect us late Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest period of rain will be between 7 am and 2 pm

The rain will slowly end this evening

A light spotty mix may kick up before the weather system moves out

The Wind Advisory is through 4 a.m. Friday for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, and Sandusky counties

is through 4 a.m. Friday for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, and Sandusky counties These areas will see northeast winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

Waves could kick up on Lake Erie 12-15 feet

Temperatures Friday morning will be in the 20s

Click here for more details on the Wind Advisory

Rainfall amounts will exceed 1/2-1″ for many neighborhoods.

1/4-1/2″ amounts further northeast into Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

High winds late tonight across western areas. High winds (gusts to 40-50) shift east throughout the day Thursday.

Spring officially arrives this Saturday!