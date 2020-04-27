SkyFOX captures flooding in Port Clinton communities

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s north coast saw winds and heavy rainfall Sunday, leaving some communities with flooding.

SkyFOX is traveling over Port Clinton on Monday where many residents are dealing with the impacts of the storm, such as flooding on their properties and roadways.

FOX 8 received reports Sunday of wind-fueled waves crashing over the break wall along the lakeshore and flooding streets causing roadblocks.

Citizens are reminded to avoid flooded roadways. Turn around and do not drive through high waters.

Courtesy: Bill Huepenbecker