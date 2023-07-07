CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures aren’t as warm and humid today. Slightly lower humidity is moving in through the rest of the evening.

Showers coverage climbs late Saturday afternoon and especially in the evening through Sunday early afternoon. By mid-afternoon Sunday we should be drying out with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Most rain heads out Saturday night/early Sunday.

Humidity drops briefly Friday into early Saturday.

Still no sign of long stretches of heat and humidity.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.