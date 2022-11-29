CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly cloudy this evening and breezy with mild temps in the 40s and 50s. Overnight, rain moves in and could be heavy at times.

Rain moves out by 10 a.m. and we’re drier for the afternoon with some blue sky and sun peeking out.

Gusty winds up to 40 mph at times move in overnight and through the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s early, around 5 a.m., but will fall quickly. By 8 a.m., temps are in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Wednesday starts out in the 50s early with a sharp drop into the 30s by afternoon. Most of Wednesday will be dry with some sunshine. Lake effect snow will develop late Wednesday evening through mid AM Thursday.

Still no long stretches of extreme cold over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.