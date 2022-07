CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures today moving to the upper 80s.

Wednesday our next system arrives. Timing on storms will be between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Slight Risk for isolated strong to severe storms, mainly late Wednesday evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main risks.

Lots of heat and humidity in the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Heat stays consistent through next week.