Winter weather advisory could bring more lake effect snow to some areas

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore and Lake counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations in those areas could be 3 to 5 inches. Road conditions may become slippery, so drivers should take caution.

Super-fluffy accumulations will continue overnight into early Wednesday morning.

The arctic blast continues to punch in Wednesday. This will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will not make it out of the teens.

Outside of our snowbelt communities, temperatures may take a dive into the sub-zero territory again. Wind chills of 10-15 below zero are possible and an advisory may be needed.

Another round of widespread snow with the third clipper of the week arrives late Thursday into Friday with a couple inches expected for everyone again. Are you done with the snow yet? We’re getting close to being on par with snowfall totals for the season. Akron/Canton is the only outlier at a 7″ surplus.

Another blast of bitter cold comes this weekend. Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees below average. Finally, on Groundhog Day, we warm above 30.

Here is the full forecast: