CLEVELAND (WJW) – We hit 90 degrees today at Cleveland Hopkins Airport for the first time this year. Chance for several other locations to see 90 or get close.

An Air Quality Alert is in place through tonight.

Mild and muggy tonight as we clear out of any lingering showers/thunderstorms. Quiet overnight with temperatures mainly hanging out in the 70s.

Cold front arrives tomorrow. Storms developing in the afternoon. Futurecast:

Friday looks good (shower early) becoming mostly sunny. Showers chances go up by late Saturday/night.

Higher rain chances Sunday:

Overall average temperatures heading into next week.

