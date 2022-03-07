From rain to snow showers — What to expect overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Early scattered rain showers will be transitioning to snow showers as the temperatures cool overnight.

Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening and will drop into the 20s overnight. Any accumulation will be light.

Tuesday, a few morning clouds and flurries will yield to some blue sky and sunshine to peek out during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures near normal the rest of the week. Big chances for snow showers Friday into Saturday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: