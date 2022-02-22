Another round of snowfall later this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday evening, it’ll stay cloudy with a few passing light showers at times. Temperatures will stay mild, in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times.

Overnight, temperatures will be cooling through the 40s and 30s, landing in the upper 20s by the morning rush.

Showers will taper in the wee hours and winds will stay gusty, up to 30 mph at times. You’ll want to watch for some areas of ice on sidewalks and roadways.

Wednesday, skies are dry but cloudy and temperatures are much cooler, in the lower 30s and breezy, thus wind chills will be in the 20s.

Another winter storm late week will bring a wintry mix to snow as we wrap the week. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: