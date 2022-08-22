CLEVELAND (WJW) — The worst of the rain and storms have moved out of the area, but a few showers might linger through the day until evening.

As the system slowly moves along, a non-severe thunderstorm is possible as well.

Temps are cooler in the mid- and upper-70s.

Here is the Futurecast for Monday:

An isolated shower is possible midday Tuesday with some daytime heating and wrap-around residual moisture from the low pressure as it exits.

The next front arrives Friday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: