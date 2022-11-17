Northern Ashtabula County got hammered with more than a foot of snow in spots! Here are the latest snow totals as of 12 p.m. Thursday:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake and Geauga Counties until 10 p.m. Thursday.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Scattered lake-effect snow continues in the primary snowbelt this afternoon. Bursts of moderate snow at times could bring locally up to 2″. Otherwise, little to no accumulation expected.

A lake effect snow band will waver offshore at times clashing with the lakeshore and those north of I-90 tonight and Friday evening. Here’s our additional snow forecast through 10 p.m. Friday:

From snow to cold! Well below-normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Temperatures are about 20° BELOW AVERAGE as we head into the weekend. Factor in winds gusting to 30MPH at times it’ll feel more like the teens. Bundle up!

Scattered light snow Saturday night/Sunday AM with another cold front. Accums will be small.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The Browns play the Bills this Sunday IN Buffalo, however, getting to the game will be tough. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is also in place for the Buffalo region. Snow totals look to be 2-3 FEET by Sunday. 36 to 48″ forecast near Buffalo! Roads may become impassible and visibility may be drastically reduced.

The bulk of the snow for Buffalo looks to be Thursday night into Friday but the lake effect snow will continue even through game time Sunday.