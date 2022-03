CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, it will be pretty quiet and not as cool with temperatures in the mid 40s.

For St. Patrick’s Day, expect sunshine and backyard thermometers may try to snuggle close to 70°F! Temperatures will be around 65°F for the parade at 1 p.m.

The next chance of widespread rain will be late Friday into Saturday.

Spring will kick off Sunday with a typical spring day. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s with a 30% of rain showers.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: