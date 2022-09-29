CLEVELAND (WJW) – A chilly night ahead of us with temperatures quickly falling now that we are seeing some clearing. We will end up in the 40s near the lakeshore but others could fall into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Finally a dry night ahead of us.

Full on sunshine returns tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. We will climb into the mid 60s during the day and feeling really nice with the sunshine. Staying dry but cooling off quickly at night as high clouds build into the region.

Hurricane Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa around 3PM yesterday as a strong Cat 4 Hurricane with sustained winds around 150 mph. Storm surge of 12-18 ft along the SWFL coastline with reports of 100mph + wind gusts.

Ian has increased back into a Cat 1 Hurricane after spending time as a Tropical Storm. It’s moving back into the Atlantic where it’ll remain a Cat 1 Hurricane and make a third landfall in parts of South Carolina. The remnants of Ian will move north as cloud coverage and rainfall.

The models have been going back and forth on how Ian will impact our forecast. So far, rain will stay south of our area Saturday and move out by Sunday. High cloud coverage will move in Friday into the weekend as well as breezy conditions.

Temperatures remain cooler than average the first week of October with highs generally in the mid 60’s. At least we can enjoy a nice dry stretch with a mix of sun and clouds.

