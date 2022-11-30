CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cold with a bite to the air this evening as temperatures continue to fall into the 20s tonight.

With wind gusts reaching 20-30 mph, it’ll make it feel much colder tonight into tomorrow morning. Wind chill values in the teens leaving the house tomorrow.

Winds have shifted out the west following the cold front and with the colder air in place LOCALIZED lake effect snow will set up after sundown into Thursday morning. Be extra careful on the roads once the lake effect snow kicks in, as vision could be obstructed later by blowing snow.

We aren’t expecting as much snow as the previous events but the snowbelt region is expected to get a quick 1-2″ by Thursday morning. An isolated area could see a bit more but most places will see a nice dusting in parts of Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula counties. Here’s the latest SNOWFALL FORECAST:

Lake effect snow showers continue east through noon, partly cloudy and chilly for the rest of the area. A cold start with temperatures in the mid 20’s and wind chills in the teens. Highs in the mid and upper 30’s Thursday.

Rollercoaster temperatures continue in the weekend. Next shot of rain/wind develops Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. Temperatures drop throughout the day.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.