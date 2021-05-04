Chance of strong wind, hail this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Our southern communities Akron and south have a chance of seeing some severe weather this afternoon to early evening.

Here are the key points:

Most showers will be gone by mid-morning.

After that, we’ll see clouds and breaks of sun, warming things up to fire up some storms.

We’ll see scattered storms mainly south and east by mid to late afternoon.

A few strong storms containing hail and gusty winds are possible south and east between 3 and 6 pm.

Linger showers tonight and through midday Wednesday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: