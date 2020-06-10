Live blog & photo gallery: Strong storms roll through Northeast Ohio

Shelf cloud in Lagrange (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer via Peggy Gallek)

Courtesy of Vivian Plaza

Storm in Sullivan, Ohio. Started about 6:58. Last picture at 7:14 shows it clearing now. (Tammy Mummert)

West Salem (Doug Dreher)

Latitude : “40.988700” title : “storm west ” Longitude : “-82.195938” description : “west salem Ohio” (Vivian Plaza)

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Wicked weather is rolling through Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.

Some communities, such as Sandusky, are already reporting storm-related damage. The Sandusky State Theatre collapsed due to the powerful storms.

Damage reports in Sandusky ( courtesy: Aimee Miller)

Meanwhile, thousands of residents across Northeast Ohio are without power this evening as storms are causing downed trees, wires and power lines.

The main threats of Wednesday’s storms include hail and damaging winds, however, FOX 8 Meteorologist Melissa Mack says a weak tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Live Blog:

8:45 p.m.

Beautiful rainbow and double rainbow photos being spotted after the storms:

8:20 p.m.:

Damage reported by a FOX 8 viewer at McDonald’s in Avon Lake. Viewer Jim Cabanes shared this photo with us:

7 p.m. update:

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –Sandusky police and fire departments are responding to calls for storm damage. Citizens are encouraged to report non-emergency tree limbs that have fallen by calling 419-627-5900.

Ohio Edison is responding to power outages in the area. Officials remind residents to please avoid touching downed power lines.

We have been receiving reports of significant storm damage throughout Sandusky. Please avoid downtown as portions of the State Theatre have collapsed. Remain indoors until the storm has passed. pic.twitter.com/JHG6lxSBH3 — City of Sandusky (@cityofsandusky) June 10, 2020

