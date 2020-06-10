Live blog & photo gallery: Strong storms roll through Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Wicked weather is rolling through Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.
Some communities, such as Sandusky, are already reporting storm-related damage. The Sandusky State Theatre collapsed due to the powerful storms.
Meanwhile, thousands of residents across Northeast Ohio are without power this evening as storms are causing downed trees, wires and power lines.
The main threats of Wednesday’s storms include hail and damaging winds, however, FOX 8 Meteorologist Melissa Mack says a weak tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
8:45 p.m.
Beautiful rainbow and double rainbow photos being spotted after the storms:
8:20 p.m.:
Damage reported by a FOX 8 viewer at McDonald’s in Avon Lake. Viewer Jim Cabanes shared this photo with us:
7 p.m. update:
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –Sandusky police and fire departments are responding to calls for storm damage. Citizens are encouraged to report non-emergency tree limbs that have fallen by calling 419-627-5900.
Ohio Edison is responding to power outages in the area. Officials remind residents to please avoid touching downed power lines.
