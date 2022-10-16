CLEVELAND (WJW) –Perfect baseball weather! Temps in the 50s throughout the game. Clouds increase, but rain stays away unless the game goes into extra innings.

Temperatures tumble and we see our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning with another shot early Wednesday.

A freeze watch is issued starting Monday evening through Tuesday morning for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Any snowflakes are not expected to accumulate. Temperatures range about 15-20° BELOW average around that time. Find your winter jackets. After a brief chill, seasonal temps return late week. Check out next weekend, fabulous fall weather on tap!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: