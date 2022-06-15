CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was the hottest day of the season so far. Heat index climbed to above 100 degrees.

In addition, an air quality advisory is also issued until midnight. Sensitive groups (elderly, very young, those with breathing problems) are urged to stay indoors.

This evening, temperatures are warm and muggy, in the 80s for much of the evening and overnight. It’s not until early tomorrow morning that we’ll dip into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index in the upper 90s. Find ways to beat the heat.

There is the chance of a few scattered showers in the afternoon and an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm, primarily east of I-71. The main threat with any storm that develops will be strong straight line wind gusts, heavy downpours and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Humidity will drop to more comfortable levels by the end of the week. Father’s Day weekend will be comfortable with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High in the low and mid 70’s.

