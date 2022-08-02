CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tuesday will be the most comfortable day this week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s ahead of a heat wave expected midweek.

FOX 8 camera crews caught water spouts over Lake Erie on Tuesday morning. You can catch the amazing site here.

Steamy and unsettled pattern redevelops over the next few days. Highs near/above 90 Wednesday with above average heat through Thursday. Triple-digit heat indexes are expected along with the high humidity.

Rain/storms will develop Wednesday evening and night continuing into Thursday.

The front stalls with another system over the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: