Little bit of wintry mix; Chilly, but sunny on Sunday

There is a little bit of light snow or wintry mix trying to come through town this evening, our atmosphere is really dry so a lot of anything that forms won’t hit the ground.

A period of quiet weather is likely starting late tonight and gliding us through most of the upcoming week. Sunday will be chilly but sunny and dry. Sunshine returns in full force for Sunday, but temperatures will still be in the 30s to near 40° which is slightly below-average for mid-March.

St. Patrick’s Day includes a small chance for a shower with a high around 50°. The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday (the earliest since the late-1800s!) and arrives at 10:50 pm.

A few thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are possible late next week as very mild high temps in the mid 60s will crash back into the 40s by next weekend per Scott’s long range outlook on his weather blog (link below).

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: