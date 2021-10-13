Lingering warm weather likely the last of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Above-average temps will continue through the remainder of the workweek.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out near the lake early Wednesday morning.

Patchy fog is possible in the morning with a sun/cloud combination in the afternoon. Temps will top in the mid-’70s.

Thursday we may have our last 80-degree day before our pattern shifts into a cooler mode which brings us back to average for mid-October.

This pattern shift arrives this weekend accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms.

