Lingering storms could impact your weekend plans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The highest threat of severe weather continues to the south of our viewing area. We will still be keeping a watchful eye on Storm Fox radar.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will affect us in clusters with a 1-2 punch on Saturday. The severe threat is low. However, we cannot rule out a strong storm containing gusty winds. Check our weather app frequently over the next 48 hours for the latest updates and alerts.

Father’s Day is looking dry for the most part. There is the slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm due to the minimal instability, heat, and humidity.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: