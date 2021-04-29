Showers linger ahead of Friday evening freeze watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There are a few leftover sprinkles and spritzes, but other than that it’s looking drier and more clear.

Lingering localized lake showers are likely Friday with small coverage between noon and 3 p.m. It will also be cooler.

A freeze watch will be in effect for a portion of Northeast Ohio late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The watch has been issued for Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are possible. The National Weather Service warns that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The weekend is looking beautiful! There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures are warming nicely. Next week looks unsettled. The highest chance of spring showers will be on Monday and the 2nd half of Wednesday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

