Lingering showers early Wednesday before a sunning stretch

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Be on the lookout, boaters: Waterspouts are possible as the cooler air interacts with the mild lake water. One potential waterspout was visible on radar around 7am Tuesday morning via NEXRAD Doppler Radar velocity mode.

Few lingering showers tonight/early Wednesday will then open the doors to a gorgeous sunshiny stretch running concurrently with a gradual warming trend,

We’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average to near normal. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August! More consistent summer heat starting the 3rd week of August

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

