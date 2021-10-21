Live video: Portage and Geauga added to tornado warnings

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A tornado warning is in effect for northeastern Stark County, northern Portage, southeastern Geauga and northeastern Summit until 5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Services says a confirmed tornado was located near Rittman, or 8 miles south of Medina, moving east at 20 mph. at about 4:46 p.m. Thursday. There was a radar-confirmed tornado located near Streetsboro at about 5:20 p.m. with flying debris.

There is report of a tornado on the ground with debris showing up on radar, according to the National Weather Service.

A look at the TDS or Tornado Debris Signature on the #CLE radar. Look at the bottom left image. There is a spot that the CLE Radar saw debris lofted up to 4,000 feet just south of Polk Ohio. Let us know if you have damage and take cover!#OHwx #NWS #Cleveland #Ohio #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/UHmMSfmlWb — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 21, 2021

A line of storms rolling through this afternoon will lend way to a dry slot around 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lake effect rain showers will reassemble overnight. It will be windy with temps dropping through the 50s during the Browns game.

It’ll be chilly overnight as temperatures dive into the mid 40s. We could see some ice pellets (graupel) mixing in with the rain showers. A cool, damp day is expected don Friday with on and off lake effects showers (mainly early) along with temperatures dipping well below normal. Lake effect rain showers will continue out east on Saturday mainly in Lake, Ashtabula and Northern Geauga County.