Thunderstorm warning for Huron, Richland and Erie counties

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Huron, Richland and Erie counties until 6 p.m.

A few breaks of afternoon sunshine will only ‘spice up’ some of this evening’s storms. In a positive light, it was a catalyst for our temperatures to rise into the 70’s for many neighborhoods. On deck: We keep a watchful eye on an aggressive line of storms arriving around 6pm.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area in a “SLIGHT RISK” for severe weather this evening as well as tomorrow.

This evening’s risk:

Tomorrow evening’s risk:

  • Line of rain/storms between 6 and 10pm (locally heavy rain/strong storms//high winds)
  • Spotty tonight
  • Next round of rain/storms early/mid afternoon Fridaycore hours of 3-6 pm

1-2″+ will be possible for those who get hit with the heaviest gully washers now through Saturday morning.

Saturday is the “PICK DAY” of the weekend followed by a stormy Sunday. The *summer tease* next week is showing less hope given a closed low that would provide showers here and there and slightly less ‘warm’ and would result in more seasonable high temperatures.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

