CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service says a line of snow showers will affect southwestern Cuyahoga and northern Lorain counties until 4 p.m. Friday.

The line is moving east at 15 mph and causing reduced visibility. Drivers should expect changing conditions and slick spots.

On Friday, lake effect snow will bring a dusting to 1 inch. Then, the wintry mix returns at night with temperatures dropping to the teens.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: