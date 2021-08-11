Lightning, rain and winds with heat warning

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There is a Heat Advisory in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Erie, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties with indices near 104.

There are scattered thunderstorms this morning.

A couple of clusters ARE producing vivid lighting strikes, heavy rain, and gusty winds up to 45 MPH.

Redevelopment is expected after 7 AM starting west and moving east.

Hazy, hot, and humid this afternoon.

Actual air temps will hover around 90°.

There is a small risk of pop-up thunderstorms during the heat of the day.

Storms chances will continue through Friday with the biggest threat being locally heavy rainfall. Some could reach severe limits due to damaging wind (60+mph) potential as well as hail potential.

This weekend will sport more peaceful weather conditions. Sunny, dry, and LESS HUMID. Enjoy!

