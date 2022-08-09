CLEVELAND (WJW) – A slow moving cold front will continue to push south tonight allowing for some comfortable air to move in. Mostly to partly cloudy as we fall back into the mid 60s tonight.

A quiet start to the day tomorrow with the chance for a light spotty shower.

Mostly dry early Wednesday morning with a light shower or two possible before drier air moves in. A weak front will move in Thursday allowing the chance for another light shower during the afternoon.

The final front on Thursday will drop the humidity even further with more comfortable temperatures Friday through Sunday with the chance for a few mornings in the upper 50s.

