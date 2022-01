CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There will be flurries and lake effect topping off all the snow Tuesday, but it won’t amount to much.

No one is expected to see much more than half an inch for accumulation.

Temperatures will be chilly, in the 20s with wind chills in the teens with breezy to gusty winds.

Temperatures warm to near 40 on Wednesday with a rain/snow mix as a strong cold front comes through.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.