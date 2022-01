CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The big weather story Tuesday is COLD.

We’ll see some light snow with single-digit to below-zero wind chills.

Winds will switch out of the south tomorrow, allowing us to warm by mid-week.

A weak clipper system late Wednesday/Thursday will produce some scattered snow/mix with light accumulations. Brief periods of seasonable temps (upper 30s) return middle to the end of the week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.