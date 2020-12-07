Light snow through the morning; temps Monday in the upper 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We got some light snow overnight. Watch out for icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Temps hold steady in the low 30’s with a high of 37 Monday. Light accumulations in spots.

How about our Browns?!! Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! Here’s what the weather is looking like:

A quiet week ahead and look at the sunshine by midweek!

Colder than average temperatures stick around through the first part of the week, then a brief stint of average temps.

Changes ahead this weekend from rain to snow, falling temps, and wind. Stay tuned.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: