Light snow possible Sunday; Here’s a peek at the Christmas forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Christmas week starts off with few disorganized lake effect snow bands that may produce a flurry or perhaps a light snow shower.

At best we’ll see a coating to an inch where bands are persistent. Temps will stay in the mid-to-low 30s today.

Maps in motion show an area of high pressure settling over the area for an extended period keeping the atmosphere quiet.

The week ahead: High temperatures will be dipping into the upper 30s. Overall, the weather looks quiet which is great news! A few lake effect snow showers and flurries are possible at the end of the week. Winter arrives (astronomically speaking) on Tuesday at 10:58 am.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop in the evening and could mix with snow at times overnight before winding down Christmas morning.

We are watching some changes around Christmas weekend that signal a shift away from mild temperatures to more consistent cold. This pattern of more consistent cold looks to continue into the first week of January!

Here is the FOX 8 Day forecast: