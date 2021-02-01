Light snow lingers through tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Light to moderate snow continues to fall across the area.

Temperatures remain in the upper 20s so main roads are primarily wet. Secondary roads are still snow-covered.

Additional snow accumulations today: Coating to an inch for most locations. 2-3″ in spots where heavier snow develops.

Snow showers will continue in spots Monday night with additional accumulations of 1-3″. Most areas will receive under an inch.

Plenty of clouds around on Groundhog’s Day (AM snow shower). Yet another panhandle storm system will approach NE Ohio late next week with rain initially then wet snow Friday late.

