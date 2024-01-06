CLEVELAND (WJW) — Welcome to the weekend! We won’t warm up much Saturday afternoon with temps in the mid-30s.

Cloudy skies with pockets of light snow mainly east and south of Akron. The rest of the area will receive flurries with little to no accumulation.

Next weekend at this time, much colder air plunges into NE Ohio as we keep an eye on a storm system that will transition from rain to snow.

Snowfall expected this weekend.

Active SW to NE storm track continues next week. Each system stronger than the previous one.

The next one arrives on Friday and Saturday and highs next weekend will only make it into the 20s, lows in the teens.

Forecast Timeline for next week:

Monday – Mostly Quiet

Tuesday – Widespread Rain (40s)

Wednesday – Rain to snow/windy (accumulations)

Thursday – Flurries early

Friday – Rain and wind

Saturday – Colder with wind/snow showers

Sunday – Much colder (20s)

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast above: