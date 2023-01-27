CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 30s and winds are gusty, so look for wind chills to be in the 20s.

Another system from the west Friday night with light snow:

A break from the precipitation Saturday with another panhandle system from the SW arriving Saturday night. Rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning with a changeover to rain/snow mix by mid/late Sunday morning. Light accumulations Sunday midday/PM.

Overall temperature vs normal over the next week:

Storm track will be mainly out of the SW over the next few weeks:

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.