Light snow expected overnight as cold weather continues into the week in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pockets of flurries or drizzle is possible tonight, with temperatures right around freezing. Watch out for icy patches on untreated surfaces tomorrow. Temps should hold steady in the low 30s with a high of 35.

Although there is a chance for lake effect snow showers, there’s little to no accumulation anticipated. Up to an 1-inch in our snowbelt communities, just enough for a fresh coating on the ground.

Expect a quiet week ahead and look at the sunshine by midweek. Colder than average temperatures stick around through the first part of the week, however, then a brief stint of average temps.

There are changes ahead this weekend, with rain to snow, falling temps and wind. Stay tuned.

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

