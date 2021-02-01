Light snow continues through Monday evening; dozens of schools closed or delayed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Light snow continues to fall across the area.
Temperatures remain in the upper 20s so main roads are primarily wet. Secondary roads are still snow-covered.
Several dozen schools are closed or delayed as a precaution.
Carroll and Tuscarawas counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The main concern is that additional snowfall will make travel difficult.
Snow ends late Monday night with plenty of clouds around on Groundhog’s Day.
Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach NE Ohio late next week.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: